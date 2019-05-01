The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF comes in two flavors: Club and Grand Touring. The Club has several upgrade options to make it more daily usable and sporty, while the Grand Touring comes with all of the goodies and not as much of the fun. The Club can have heated Recaro sport seats, Brembo front braking, BBS wheels, and some driver assistance and advanced safety technologies added on. These go with the tighter suspension, Bilstein dampers, limited-slip rear differential, and shock tower bracing. The Grand Touring dumps some of that in favor of comfort, sadly, which kind of kills the point of the Miata.