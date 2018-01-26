The name "Corbellati" definitely doesn't seduce the eardrum like a "Ferrari" or "Bugatti." Before teasing the could-be world's fastest car, it was better known as the surname of a family of jewelry makers and artists. This family's latest creation is much more a living creature than its past work, though – a retro-styled supercar with a grumbling 9.0-liter V8 beating heart. Corbellati will reveal the "Missile" at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show and perhaps go on to challenge the Koenigsegg Agera RS for the world speed record.







We're not quite sure what to make of Corbellati – it's an odd one. Usually when a complete unknown surfaces to reveal an inconceivable hypercar drenched in superlatives, it introduces itself by focusing on its team's automotive and design expertise.



Corbellati, on the other hand, says, "We are the Corbellati family, for 70 years creators of jewels, artists, art enthusiasts. Today, the last generation, passionate to the sports cars, has embarked on a new venture full of challenges to continue in the name of family tradition. Our goal is to create a car with unique performance and unique design, just like a jewel."

OK then.

However questionable its background, Corbellati intends to host its world premiere in March at the Geneva show, where the Missile will find itself but one among a fleet of the world's most powerful, beautiful supercars, some with more legitimate and believable claims of being the world's fastest.

But Corbellati has no intention of bringing a knife to a gunfight. According to the details the company has released so far, the Missile is powered by an 1,800-hp 9.0-liter V8 biturbo driving the rear wheels through a 6-speed transmission and limited slip differential. The engine also develops 1,733 lb-ft.

The 184-in (4,670-mm) Missile stands 46 in (1,170 mm) to the roof and 4.7 in (12 cm) over the ground below. A carbon fiber chassis and bodywork help to keep weight down, while exaggerated curves reminiscent of the race cars of the 1960s are structured to help the car slip its way to a (crazy-optimistic) estimated top speed above 310 mph (500 km/h). A self-leveling double quadrilateral air suspension fine-tunes and cushions the ride, and carbon-ceramic discs inside monoblock six-piston calipers bring that ride to a reliable stop.

An 1,800-hp car built by jewelers being the first to break the 300-mph and 500-km/h barriers definitely sounds like a complete fantasy, and on most days, we would probably dismiss it all together. But today, Corbellati held our attention, mostly out of curiosity of what this unknown entity will be showing in just a few weeks' time in Geneva. We're definitely looking forward to getting a closer look.

After hosting the Missile's world premiere in Geneva, Corbellati will also bring it to Top Marques Monaco in April. Whether or not the car will ever make good on its "world's fastest" bill remains to be seen. It faces some stiff competition from much more established players, though, with ink barely dry on Koenigsegg's production car speed record, and folks at Bugatti and Hennessey undoubtedly itching to run their own attempt.

