Hiking boots, mountain bike, tent, grill, smiling, panting Labrador retriever ... a dog is as critical a part of outdoor travel and adventure as anything else. But sometimes a fully loaded car means you have to leave Rex home sulking - or worse, drop him at the kennel. German motorhome shop 4pfoten-Mobile (4 Paws-Mobile) makes sure that never has to happen again. Its Dog-Liner T 730 motorhome gives canines large and small a dedicated space all their own, making the ride to and from camp safer, more comfortable and more enjoyable for both dog and owner.

