Acer's G-Sync HDR gaming monitor finally available for pre-order, and it's pricey
Way back at CES 2017, Nvidia announced that its G-Sync technology was about to make its way to UHD HDR gaming monitors from manufacturers like Asus and Acer. The latter revealed a 27-inch flavor a few months later named the Predator X27. What was missing back then was solid availability information and pricing. Now we know it will be landing next month, and that it will retail at just under $2,000.
G-Sync technology was first unveiled back on 2013 to smooth out onscreen action by matching a monitor's refresh rate with the capabilities of the gaming system's graphics card – minimizing stutter, nixing screen tearing and promising low latency playback. Last year, Nvidia announced a new flavor developed specifically for HDR 4K gaming panels with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and now one of those has finally popped up for pre-order at Newegg.
As the name suggests, the Predator X27 is a 27-inch monitor, with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution panel at 163 ppi. It has a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, a 4 ms response that's reported to (almost) eliminate motion blur, 1,000 nits peak brightness and 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Deeper blacks can be called up thanks to LED backlighting with 384 zones for controlled dimming.
The monitor features a Quantum Dot film with nano-sized dots that emit specific colored lights for a wider color gamut, 99 percent of Adobe RGB color space in fact, There's support for HDR10, and Tobii's eye-tracking smarts complement traditional keyboard and mouse gameplay for more immersive intuitive gaming. Connectivity shapes up as a single HDMI 2.0 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 plugs and four USB 3.0 ports.
The Predator X27 will be available from June 1, but can be pre-ordered now for US$1999.99.
Product page: Acer Predator X27
