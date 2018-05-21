Way back at CES 2017, Nvidia announced that its G-Sync technology was about to make its way to UHD HDR gaming monitors from manufacturers like Asus and Acer. The latter revealed a 27-inch flavor a few months later named the Predator X27. What was missing back then was solid availability information and pricing. Now we know it will be landing next month, and that it will retail at just under $2,000.