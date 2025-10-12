Adults with ADHD should use this overlooked tactic to boost wellbeing

A first-of-its-kind study has found that recognizing – and actually using – personal strengths is linked with better wellbeing and fewer mental-health symptoms in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It also mapped which “ADHD strengths” are more commonly self-endorsed, adding nuance to a field that’s often framed around deficits.

Researchers from the University of Bath, King’s College London, and Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands looked at 200 adults with ADHD and as many people without the condition, getting both cohorts to consider how much they identified with 25 traits deemed "positive" – including characteristics like creativity, humor and hyperfocus. The participants then completed validated questionnaires on strengths knowledge, strengths use, quality of life, subjective wellbeing and mental-health symptoms. The two groups were closely matched on age, sex, education and socioeconomic status.

The team found that people with ADHD were more likely than neurotypical participants to endorse a subset of strengths – notably hyperfocus, humor, creativity, spontaneity and intuitiveness – but not all 25. Meanwhile, perseverance was the one trait more strongly endorsed by the non-ADHD group. What's more, participants in both groups reported similar levels of strengths knowledge and strengths use. Essentially, adults with ADHD are not actually less aware of their positives, nor do they use them less, despite the condition’s well-known challenges at work, in relationships and in relation to mental health.

Importantly, however, was how this tied to well-being. Across both groups, higher strengths knowledge – and, to a lesser extent, higher strengths use – lined up with higher wellbeing, better quality of life in relation to physical, psychological and social health, and fewer symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress.

Wellbeing is an important metric; ADHD in adulthood has been linked to numerous physical and mental chronic conditions.

“These exciting findings give us an indication of which positive qualities may be tied to ADHD and thus can be considered ADHD-related strengths," said lead researcher Luca Hargitai, from the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath. "It can be really empowering to recognize that, while ADHD is associated with various difficulties, it does have several positive aspects.”

While correlative, the findings support the need for psychoeducation, coaching and tailored supports that help people identify and apply what they do best – an approach already common in autism services. And anyone with ADHD will know neurodiversity is a highly personal lived experience, but leaning into strengths, rather than focusing on strategies to handle the struggles, could potentially boost well-being in a meaningful way.

“Research on ADHD-related strengths is still in its early stages," said senior author Martine Hoogman, an assistant professor at Radboud University Medical Center. "Most studies ask only people with ADHD about their strengths, but we also asked neurotypical people. We found that people without ADHD recognize many of the same strengths, though only those with ADHD endorse some of them. This helps us better understand ADHD strengths.

"It’s important to educate people with ADHD not just about challenges, but also about their potential strengths to improve quality of life and reduce risks in work or education," she added.

The study was published in the journal Psychological Medicine.

Source: University of Bath

