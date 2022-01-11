© 2022 New Atlas
Aircraft

Gravity Industries Jet Suit takes part in NATO mountain rescue exercise

By Darren Quick
January 10, 2022
Gravity Industries Jet Suit ta...
Richard Browning with blood plasma in tow on his way to an "injured soldier"
Richard Browning with blood plasma in tow on his way to an "injured soldier"
View 3 Images
Richard Browning with blood plasma in tow on his way to an "injured soldier"
1/3
Richard Browning with blood plasma in tow on his way to an "injured soldier"
The Jet Suit being demonstrated at a previous event
2/3
The Jet Suit being demonstrated at a previous event
The Jet Suit has been flown at a speed of up to 85.06 mph (136.89 km/h)
3/3
The Jet Suit has been flown at a speed of up to 85.06 mph (136.89 km/h)
View gallery - 3 images

In addition to military applications, Gravity Industries believes jet suits hold potential for search and rescue missions in harsh terrain. Having already carried out flights of its Jet Suit in separate rescue and military demonstrations, the UK company has combined the two as part of a NATO Mountain Warfare Rescue Exercise.

Powered by five gas turbine engines generating 1,050 bhp and 318 lb (144 kg) of thrust, the Jet Suit has a range of about 3 miles (5 km) and a flight time measured in minutes – up to four, but typically one to three depending on conditions.

Those are severe limitations, but the advantages of the suit are its speed of over 50 mph (80 km/h) and its ability to lift a pilot vertically to altitudes of up to 12,000 ft (3,658 m) and land on a small footprint – capabilities that should be useful when it comes to quickly getting aid to an injured person in mountainous terrain.

And that’s just what the flight conducted late last year in Slovenia as part of the NATO Mountain Warfare Rescue Exercise was designed to demonstrate. Gravity Industries Founder and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning donned the Jet Suit and delivered blood plasma to an "injured" soldier who had been rescued from a gorge in the Slovenian mountains as part of the exercise.

The Jet Suit has been flown at a speed of up to 85.06 mph (136.89 km/h)
The Jet Suit has been flown at a speed of up to 85.06 mph (136.89 km/h)

Although Browning piloted the suit along a track to minimize risk for the exercise, the suit is obviously equipped for crossing over any terrain, which is something that may be of benefit to those responding to emergencies in difficult-to-access locations. Of course, that would mean training up paramedics to fly one of these things or, conversely, giving a pilot medical training.

Which leads us to the question – in the case of the NATO exercise, wouldn’t it have been simpler and safer to just have a drone deliver the plasma? The answer must surely be, yes. So is the Jet Suit a technology in search of a practical application? The fact is people have always yearned to take to the skies, and since a jet suit is the most visceral and independent example of powered human flight, maybe it doesn't need a practical application. On that note, the company is teasing the prospect of an upcoming Jet Suit race series.

In the meantime, check out Browning and his Jet Suit doing their thing in the NATO exercise in the video below.

NATO Mountain Warfare Rescue Ex Slovenia

Source: Gravity Industries

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AircraftJet+PackPersonal FlightGravity (company)
No comments
Darren Quick
Darren Quick
Darren's love of technology started in primary school with a Nintendo Game & Watch Donkey Kong (still functioning) and a Commodore VIC 20 computer (not still functioning). In high school he upgraded to a 286 PC, and he's been following Moore's law ever since. This love of technology continues as Managing Editor of New Atlas.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!