Tiny tandem-rotor copter could one day be your ride to work

Back before Blade Runner captured our imaginations, sci-fi writer Ray Bradbury envisioned small personal helicopters that people would use to commute around the cities of the future. Well, the Janus-1 is just such a beast, and it may someday be yours … emphasis on "may be."

Currently being developed by Chinese startup X-Control, the single-passenger Janus-1 already exists in fully-functional prototype form.

And while the company describes it as a VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, the thing is really just a little, folding, modular, tandem-rotor helicopter. Owning one would be kind of like having a very scaled-down Boeing Chinook helicopter that you could stick in the back of your car, or store in your garage.

What's more, while virtually all VTOLs being developed these days are electric, the Janus-1 is powered by a turboshaft engine that gulps n' burns diesel, kerosene or Jet A fuel. That engine takes the copter to a cruising speed of a 62 mph (100 km/h). One fill of the fuel tank should be good for about 40 minutes of flight time.

The Janus-1 can take-off and land on an area measuring 3 by 3 meters (9.8 ft) X-Control

The Janus-1 is claimed to tip the scales at 595 lb (270 kg) and can manage a passenger/cargo weight of up to 440 lb (200 kg).

It's rated to a maximum altitude of 19,685 ft (6,000 m) and can be either manually or autonomously piloted. In either case, X-Control states that because the flight controls are so simple and the aircraft is so small, a pilot's license is not required to fly it.

A rendering of an unpiloted configuration of the aircraft X-Control

Along with its use as a personal commuter, possible other applications for the Janus-1 include cargo transport, emergency medical response, aerial surveying, and wilderness rescue. Importantly, its folding carbon fiber cockpit can be swapped out for other modules depending on intended usage, and if the aircraft is in autonomous flight mode, it doesn't even need to have a pilot on board.

We've reached out to X-Control regarding pricing and availability of the Janus-1, but have yet to hear back. In the meantime, here's the helicopter in flight.

Janus flying suitcase helicopter

Source: X-Control

