AirSelfie rolls out sharper and smarter camera drones for CES
After arriving on the scene in 2016 with a camera drone that can be stowed away inside a smartphone case, startup AirSelfie has continued to build out its fleet of tiny fliers with three new models on debut at CES. Sharper cameras and better autonomy lead the list of feature upgrades, along with what AirSelfie bills as the market's first dual-lens camera drone.
AirSelfie's first drone was a small rectangular quadcopter not all that different in size and shape from a smartphone that was designed to be pulled out of the case and set in close-quarter flight to snap self-portraits with ease.
The Air 100 is the cheapest of AirSelfie's new offerings, and though it doesn't appear to be a dramatic redesign, does take on a squarer shape than the original. Designed with casual photographers in mind, the US$100 drone features a 12-megapixel camera, HD video capabilities and a flight time of six minutes on each charge.
Resolution comes a little higher on the $140 Air Zen thanks to its 13-megapixel camera with a 120-degree field of view. Rather than a solid frame, this pricer version comes in a plastic-carbon reinforced mesh body, can shoot 4K video, and offers some degree of "water-resistant capabilities."
The Air Duo tops the range and borrows from recent trends in the world of smartphones by using dual lenses for better shooting performance. These consist of two 12-megapixel cameras, one with an 80-degree field of view and another with a wider 110-degree field of view. This all lives in an aluminum alloy body weighing 120 g (4.2 oz), making for a flight time of seven minutes.
These drones will all be capable of some degree of autonomous flight through AirSelfie's new One-Touch app (iOS and Android), which will allow the aircraft to take off, hover and shoot photos and videos of subjects with minimal human input. All models will be available globally some time in 2019.
Source: AirSelfie via BusinessWire
