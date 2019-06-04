Never afraid to mix its nostalgic pedigree with modern-day styling, Airstream has brought back two of its classic compact trailers for those looking to keep life light on the road. Both the Caravel and Bambi models were two of the company's early single-axle trailers and by wheeling out current-day iterations, Airstream hopes to appeal to a wide range of today's car owners looking for an excuse to hit the great outdoors.