Airstream brings back a pair of classic trailers for modern day life on the road
Never afraid to mix its nostalgic pedigree with modern-day styling, Airstream has brought back two of its classic compact trailers for those looking to keep life light on the road. Both the Caravel and Bambi models were two of the company's early single-axle trailers and by wheeling out current-day iterations, Airstream hopes to appeal to a wide range of today's car owners looking for an excuse to hit the great outdoors.
The original Caravel and Bambi models date back to the 50s and 60s and were introduced as agile, single-axle trailers with a small footprint, an appealing option for Americans in search of easy-to-tow options that can be pulled and pushed into tight campsites.
This remains the defining feature of the newly released models, both of which can sleep up to four and are wrapped in Airstream's iconic silver aluminum. Available with 16-, 19-, 20-, and 22-ft (4.9-, 5.8-, 6-, and 6.7-m) floor plans, the company says the refreshed and lightweight Caravel and Bambi can be pulled by all kinds of vehicles, including crossovers, trucks and SUVs.
They may be inspired by vehicles that date back half a century, but the compact trailers don't skimp on the mod cons expected by trailer campers of today. They differ a little aesthetically, with the Bambi's inside making use of brighter tones to accentuate natural light, while the Caravel takes a sharper and darker approach with black accents for a bold and high-contrast interior.
The pricier Caravel features panoramic windows at front and back, with optional matching window awnings, a rear bumper with stainless steel rock guards and greater storage capacity. It also boasts higher-grade amenities, including a stainless steel gas stove topped with cast-iron burners, built-in fridge, a convection microwave and ducted climate control system controlled by an electronic thermostat. It comes pre-wired for solar, while the leather seating throughout adds to the air of luxury.
With air conditioning and auxiliary strip for heating, Bambi owners should be kept comfortable inside their trailers too, while its kitchen is fitted with a standard stove and microwave combo, along with a built-in refrigerator. They'll also have an exterior shower at their disposal should all that outdoor adventurin' get a little dirty, and a retractable awning for some relaxing in the shade.
Pricing for the Bambi starts at US$48,900 and for the Caravel at $60,900, with both available for purchase now at Airstream dealers across the US.
Source: Airstream
