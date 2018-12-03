Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass delivers news straight from the fish's mouthView gallery - 2 images
If you went anywhere near a rec room or a gift shop in the early 2000s, you probably remember Big Mouth Billy Bass, that motion-sensing, singing, rubber fish. Now, to reel in those customers that haven't thought about Billy since 2003, there's a new version of the iconic gag gift that baits the hook with Alexa integration.
This new Big Mouth Billy Mass looks pretty much the same as the old one. He'll still sing and flop around when you walk past or push the red button – although this time it's an original song called "Fishin' Time," instead of the classic "Don't Worry, Be Happy."
But the main lure this time is that it works with Alexa. After pairing Billy to an Amazon Echo device via Bluetooth, the fish will lip sync along with all of Alexa's spoken responses to your voice commands, letting you get all your news and weather updates straight from the fish's mouth.
Apparently Billy will also react to timers, notifications and alarms, and will dance along to tunes played through Amazon Music. The fish can be mounted on a wall or propped up on a flat surface using the folding stand on the back. It can be powered either with batteries or by plugging it into an outlet.
The Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass is available now on Amazon.
Source: Gemmy Industries via PR Newswire
