Over the course of a seven-day experiment, the algae was grown in treated wastewater effluent samples collected from the Clark County Water Reclamation District. In the case of samples that had already been treated using an ultrafiltration technique, the algae removed about 60 percent of three common EDCs – 17β-estradiol, 17α-ethinylestradiol and salicylic acid. It should be noted that in samples which had been treated using ozonation (ozone infusion), however, the algae didn't grow well and therefore had little effect.