As the second stage coasted over the night side of the Earth, the three Falcon boosters that make up the first stage of the rocket carried out a complex de-orbiting maneuver that sent the two side boosters back to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, where they made a successful, near-simultaneous ground landing. Meanwhile, the core booster, which flew higher and farther downrange than the other two, deorbited and made a dramatic landing on the deck of the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.