© 2021 New Atlas
Architecture

Demountable stadium built using almost 1,000 shipping containers

By Adam Williams
December 02, 2021
Demountable stadium built usin...
974 Stadium consists of a steel framework and a roof, with the containers slotted in and used to host seats, concession stands, and toilets
974 Stadium consists of a steel framework and a roof, with the containers slotted in and used to host seats, concession stands, and toilets
View 5 Images
974 Stadium draws its name both from the local Qatar area code and the number of containers used in construction
1/5
974 Stadium draws its name both from the local Qatar area code and the number of containers used in construction
974 Stadium is located on a breezy spot next to the sea and Fenwick Iribarren Architects says this breeze will be sufficient to cool the stadium
2/5
974 Stadium is located on a breezy spot next to the sea and Fenwick Iribarren Architects says this breeze will be sufficient to cool the stadium
974 Stadium consists of a steel framework and a roof, with the containers slotted in and used to host seats, concession stands, and toilets
3/5
974 Stadium consists of a steel framework and a roof, with the containers slotted in and used to host seats, concession stands, and toilets
974 Stadium has a capacity of 40,000
4/5
974 Stadium has a capacity of 40,000
Once the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament comes to a close, the idea is that 974 Stadium will be dismantled and either rebuilt elsewhere or recycled
5/5
Once the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament comes to a close, the idea is that 974 Stadium will be dismantled and either rebuilt elsewhere or recycled
View gallery - 5 images

Spain's Fenwick Iribarren Architects has completed a novel design for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup soccer championship in Qatar. Named the 974 Stadium, it's designed to be relatively easy to disassemble and rebuild, and was constructed using almost 1,000 shipping containers.

Originally unveiled as the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, the 974 Stadium is located in Qatar's capital Doha, on the coast near a port and airport, and draws its new official name both from the local area code and the total number of shipping containers used to create the stadium.

It has a total spectator capacity of 40,000 and, structurally, consists of a steel framework with a partial roof up top, while the containers themselves are used to host seats, concession stands, toilets, and other areas. Many of the containers used were the very same ones used to transport building materials to the site.

Once the World Cup kicks off in 2022, the stadium will be used to host a number of matches until the soccer championship reaches the knockout stage. When the final whistle blows and the World Cup comes to a close, the idea is that the stadium will be dismantled and either rebuilt elsewhere or its parts recycled.

974 Stadium has a capacity of 40,000
974 Stadium has a capacity of 40,000

"The unique modular design used for this stadium has allowed fewer building materials to be used compared to traditional stadium developments," says Fenwick Iribarren Architects. "Therefore, it is an emblematic sustainability project that will inspire future organizers of major sporting events. There is also the circumstance that many of these containers used for the construction of the enclosure were used to transport construction materials to the site. 974 Stadium aims at the certification of the five-star Global Sustainability Assessment System, both for its design and for its construction."

All of which sounds fantastic, but there's one obvious concern – one which plagues all shipping container-based architecture projects – and that is the terrible thermal performance of the metal boxes, which is especially worrying in such a hot part of the world. On this note though, Fenwick Iribarren Architects seems quite confident and is counting on the local breeze being sufficient.

"In addition, due to its innovative design and seaside location, the stadium has natural ventilation, which avoids the need for cooling technology," adds the firm.

Sources: Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Fenwick Iribarren Architects

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionStadiumQatarshipping containersSoccer
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!