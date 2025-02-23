Baltimore's new bridge replacement is designed to last 100 years

Following the tragic partial collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in early 2024 due to a container ship collision, a new plan has been put in place to build its replacement. Maryland governor Wes Moore has now revealed its design.

The government has decided not to go forward with the project we reported on by Carlo Ratti Associati, but instead chose another by engineering firm Kiewit. We should point out that it's early days yet and the firm was keen to emphasize the renders shown are just for a rough idea and could change. That said, we do know its measurements and features.

The crossing will feature a cable-stayed design and, like the original bridge, will contain four lanes. It will also be built higher above the water to provide more clearance, increasing from 185 ft (56 m) to 230 ft (70 m). Additionally, there will be now be a larger gap between its primary supporting piers, from 1,209 (368 m) to 1,600 ft (487 m), making it easier for ships to navigate the waterway safely.

The total bridge length will increase from 1.7 miles (2.74 km) to 2 miles (3.22 km), while the length of the cable-stayed main span will measure 3,300 ft (1,000 m). All of this should result in a much safer crossing and it is expected to have a lifespan of 100 years.

The Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge's replacement will be higher, taller and longer than the original bridge that collapsed in early 2024 Key Bridge Rebuild

"Moments of tragedy bring out the true spirit of not just leaders but communities," says Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott. "The unveiling of the new Francis Scott Key Bridge design is an important step in the recovery from a deep tragedy for the city, state, and country. It is the product of a unified team that has worked in lockstep from day one to carry out its mission. While we celebrate today, we must acknowledge that it is rooted in the loss of six individuals who lost their lives trying to improve ours. This bridge, while a symbol of beauty, is also poised to serve as a vital connector for our city to the world and a reminder of those we lost."

Work is currently underway completing pre-construction assessments and the new bridge is expected to be completed in 2028.

Sources: Key Bridge Rebuild, Maryland government