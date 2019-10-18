UK architects transform apartment using pods instead of walls

London based architectural studio Suprblk has transformed an apartment inside an old biscuit factory by incorporating bespoke pods instead of walls. The smart space-saving design means the occupants can now enjoy an additional 20 sq m (215 sq ft) of living space, increasing the overall interior from 60 sq m (646 sq ft) to 81 sq m (872 sq ft).

Located in East London, the "The Biscuit Factory" apartment utilizes a series of "inhabitable pods" made from birch and plywood. The specially designed pods are used to divide the apartment into its different zones, including the kitchen, living area, bedrooms, walk-in wardrobe, bathroom and study area. The pods also incorporate an impressive 9 sq m (97 sq ft) of storage space, a big plus for small living.

“These pods, set back from the south facing factory windows and newly revealed glazed brick columns, behave as large pieces of furniture within the space,” says Suprblk. "By building in an abundance of storage, something which is so often lacking in small residential spaces. The minimal and light, airy feeling within the space is easily achieved."

The use of pods meant the architects could take full advantage of the home's 3.5-m-high (11.5-ft) ceilings by creating an elevated mezzanine level, which houses a work space and second bedroom. The clever use of of the home's high ceilings juxtaposed with the height of the pods, gives the impression of more space overall, while also providing privacy in the various quarters throughout the home. This aspect allows the occupants to retreat to their own space, without feeling closed in. This is especially evident within the elevated mezzanine rooms, which look out across the rest of the apartment without compromising one's sense of privacy.

"The elevated nature of the office also enables creative mess to exist without being seen, which further helps with the minimal aesthetic," says Suprblk.

As an additional aesthetic consideration the architects chose to enhance the home's biscuit factory features by exposing the original brick work SUPRBLK

As an additional aesthetic consideration the architects chose to enhance the home's biscuit factory features by exposing the original brick work. This is contrasted by the warm lines of the birch pods and clean white walls. The steps, which give access to the mezzanine, have been painted in bright yellow, adding a playful touch to the home. The steps are also used to hide additional storage space.

The Biscuit Factory home also features beautiful timber flooring, an abundance of natural light entering the large over-sized factory windows, and a modern bathroom with cool gray tiling.

The Biscuit Factory apartment was shortlisted in the 2019 Dezeen Awards.

Source: Suprblk via Dezeen