Modern hotel boasts impressive boat-like vaulted roofline

Chinese architectural firm Goa, in partnership with interior designers WJ Studio, recently completed a modern hotel with an impressive vaulted roofline, taking the form of upside down traditional fishing boats docked at the base of towering mountains.

Dubbed Boatyard Hotel, the striking building is nestled on a tiny island in the Shanwan village, Wujiang District, where the peacefulness of the idyllic town fuses with the tranquil expanse of the river and the rich historical culture in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China.

As guests approach the 1,200-sq-m (12, 917-sq-ft) luxury hotel, they are greeted by a charming trestle bridge and a traditional Chinese fishing boat. Upon crossing the bridge, visitors are met by a magnificent view through the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. Natural light streams in through the skylight of a central domed ceiling, casting a warm glow on the weathered stone floor.

A water pattern adorns a thoughtfully crafted bench, inviting guests to sit and admire a circular outline resembling a boat. Meandering along the hotel's central corridor, guests can enjoy a peaceful respite at a restaurant, coffee and book bar where the horizontal space and arched roof unveil the stunning riverbank scenery.

WJ Studio

The progression from outside to inside is evident as one moves from the courtyard to the guest suites. The rooms facing the riverbank boast panoramic views of the waterfront, breaking from tradition by playfully disrupting the spatial axis. Reserved slits allow light to filter through, creating a "line of sight" to the interior.

WJ Studio aims to imbue the indoor space with rhythm and a unique spatio-temporal experience

WJ Studio

The guest rooms on the second floor feature high vaulted ceilings and are buffered by a foyer before opening up to a horizontal layout. The outdoor scenery seamlessly flows into the interior through generous floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Boatyard Hotel is elegantly constructed adjacent to the Restaurant of Metasequoia Grove, which was completed by Goa architects in 2022.

Sources: WJ Studio and GOA