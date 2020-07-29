Mecanoo's brick tower will make use of rain and sunlight

The 2019 World Building of the Year winner Mecanoo is leading a team that's creating a new mixed-use tower in Amsterdam. Featuring an interesting stepped form and finished in brick, the project will also incorporate greenery, solar panels and rainwater collection.

The high-rise is named Brink Tower and will reach a height of 90 m (295 ft). It'll consist of 28 floors and 400 homes, which will be split into 120 social housing units, 30 care homes, and 250 apartments designated as medium-level rental units intended for young professionals. Additionally, its lower floors will host retail spaces and entertainment facilities, such as a bowling alley.

Greenery-filled terraces and rooftop areas will be available for occupants at multiple points, and Mecanoo hopes to encourage as much interaction as possible between the residents in the tower, as well as with the wider neighborhood.

The project is slated for the Dutch EPC green building standard. Roof-based solar panels will reduce its draw on the grid, and the green terraces and roofs will have integrated rainwater collection systems used to store water for irrigation use. Electric shared cars and bicycles are also planned.

Brink Tower will feature multiple garden terrace areas, and Mecanoo hopes to encourage residents to get to know each other Mecanoo

"The Brink Tower will soon become a green, sustainable and vibrant vertical neighborhood, with a great diversity of homes that will accommodate a diverse group of people who will be able to live, work, study, do business and relax in a pleasant way," says Mecanoo. "And all this in a green and healthy environment. The plan offers a solution to the dire shortage of high-quality housing for young professionals, starters, young couples, (international) students and researchers in Amsterdam."

Construction is expected to begin in 2022, with completion planned for no later than 2026. The project also involves DubbeLL, Merosch, Dakdokters, Pim Evers, WeDriveSolar, Van Rossum and Nelissen Ingenieur.

Source: Mecanoo