Compact timber home rises on stilts over the Paraná Delta

Argentinian architectural studio Berson-Sardin has recently completed the Casa Libélula project, situated in the Delta Río Paraná. The 95-sq-m (1,022-sq-ft) home takes inspiration from the delicate elegance of a dragonfly and is elevated on stilt-like pilings, resembling the insect's legs, to shield it from frequent flooding.

The architects have incorporated local traditional building techniques, which have sustained the local population for generations. The construction features the predominant use of wood, with an approach that respects and blends with the surrounding natural landscape. However, the floorplan of the home reinterprets the local architectural style with a fresh geometric design.

The entire structure functions as a large shaded gallery, with outward-opening glass facades that transform indoor spaces into cool, shaded areas. This integration of cross-ventilation and shading helps maintain consistent and cooler indoor temperatures during the warmer months. The house's design avoids synthetic paints and varnishes. Instead, wood components are left untreated to age naturally or are charred to prevent future maintenance, embracing a sustainable approach.

Casa Libélula's wooden deck area Albano García

The home's volumetric composition comprises three interconnected sections: a larger volume housing the public areas like the living room, dining room, and kitchen, and two smaller volumes containing the private areas such as bedrooms. These sections are clad in charred wood planks and connected by a glass-walled entrance hall. The design ensures privacy by projecting the bedroom volumes forward, shielding them from the public areas' view.

Casa Libélula employs a unique structural solution to address the soft, unstable ground typical of the Delta islands. By employing a greater number of columns than traditional structures, the design distributes loads more effectively. The columns, a mix of vertical and diagonal elements, rest on a base of sand-filled recycled geotextile bags, creating a stable foundation.

Natural aging process of untreated wood components in Casa Libélula Albano García

The design employs an ascending and descending platform system, creating a dynamic architectural promenade that traverses the house. The journey begins at the dock, the entry point to the home, and continues along a diagonal path that connects both ends of the property. These staggered platforms offer varied perspectives of the house and landscape, gradually revealing the home as one ascends through the dense foliage.

Three overhead shading structures complement this system, providing lookout points for meditation, stargazing, and enjoying sunsets. These elements contribute to a dynamic interplay of light and shadow throughout the house. The ground level serves as a shaded garden area, perfect for siestas and summer lunches, with a wooden deck and hammocks. This area floods during high water, transforming into an aquatic landscape.

A peaceful retreat: Casa Libélula's connection to nature through its design Albano García

The exterior placement of the load-bearing structure avoids thermal bridges, enhancing insulation. The glass facades and overhead shading structures create an effective barrier against solar gain, while promoting natural ventilation. Additionally, wood-burning stoves provide heating, and solar energy heats the water.

Source: Berson-Sardin