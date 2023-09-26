Cliff-hanging café is not for the faint-hearted

Though probably not the best choice for those without a head for heights, the Cliff Café dramatically perches on the edge of a precipice to offer visitors some amazing views to enjoy alongside their coffee. Designed by Trace Architecture Office (TAO), the building is joined by the striking Tower House nearby, which has also been created to maximize the view.

Looking vaguely like some kind of secret lair from a James Bond movie, the Cliff Café takes the form of a simple concrete rectangular slab that's part-embedded into the landscape and extends outwards over a steep drop. Visitors enter through a large rooftop viewing platform to descend into an interior that has been kept purposefully simple and utilitarian to emphasize both the view and the sense of height.

"Down the steps into the building, as into the interior of the mountain," explained TAO. "After experiencing the heavy concrete walls, one will meet the sea again at the edge of the cantilevered end, having a feeling of floating on the sea. The opening on the ground of the cantilevered part of the building gives people a direct sense of the cliff's height. A space is designed to offer spectacular views of the sea at the rear of the building, which can only be reached by passing through a dim tunnel. Behind the door, there is also a meditation space with skylight, providing a haven of tranquility in the mountain."

The Tower House features several cantilevering sections, including the shower SUN Xiangzhou

Near to the café lies the Tower House, which was also designed by TAO. This embraces a similar minimalist concrete aesthetic but is far more compact, with a footprint of just 4.5 x 4.5 m (roughly 14 x 14 ft). Inside, the home is simply furnished and filled with light thanks to its ample glazing throughout.

The dwelling's overall form has been informed by the surrounding landscape and each level has a cantilevering viewing area that's installed at a different angle, including a novel shower that juts outwards. This seems to offer little in the way of privacy but looks like an amazing way to wake up in the morning.

Source: TAO