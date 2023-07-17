WWII bunker begins new chapter as unique vacation home

A WWII-era concrete bunker once used to protect Britain against incoming Luftwaffe attacks has been transformed into a remarkable vacation home in southern England. Corstorphine & Wright, along with engineers Symmetrys, worked to retain the character of the bunker, while adding a comfortable interior, including a "bomb blast" glazed opening to provide superb views of the coastline.

The Transmitter Bunker was commissioned in early 1941 and was part of the UK's Chain Home radar system, which was the first early warning radar network in the world and served a crucial role during the Battle of Britain. The bunker was finally decommissioned in 1956.

Other than the large new glazed section, which is meant to bring to mind the remnants of some kind of bomb damage, rather than a cleanly cut window, the exterior of the shelter looks largely as it did before and is covered in greenery, belying the effort that went into insulating and waterproofing it. The soft-touch approach continues inside, with the rough exposed concrete walls left unfinished to retain the utilitarian aesthetic.

Its interior measures 60 sq m (645 sq ft), much of which is taken up by a large living room that puts the focus on the view. A wood-burning stove is installed in the living room for warmth. Elsewhere, the vacation home features a bathroom, a pair of bedrooms, and a dining room.

The Transmitter Bunker offers excellent views of the coastline Will Scott

"The bunkers' design is completely unique and there are no standard details to deal with such a building," explained architect Jonny Plant, director at Corstorphine & Wright. "The most challenging part of the design was the detailing to retain the original internal concrete, whilst also insulating and waterproofing it. In the end, the only option was to completely expose the bunker structure, insulate and waterproof the building from the outside, effectively wrapping it in insulation and waterproofing and then returning the earth and replanting.

"The formation of the large 'bomb blast' opening on the south elevation was also a significant challenge. In forming the opening, we wanted to play on the history of the bunker and decided to form a blast opening for the new glazing rather than a simple cut out."

The Transmitter Bunker's exterior features greenery growing over it, insulating the structure and helping it blend in with its surroundings Will Scott

The Transmitter Bunker is currently available to rent for short stays. Prices vary depending on time of year, but for a rough idea, we were quoted £904 (almost US$1,200) for a two-night stay in March 2024.

Source: Corstorphine & Wright