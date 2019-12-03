Empire State Building receives $165 million renovation

Work was recently completed on a US$165 million renovation of New York City's Empire State Building. The iconic skyscraper now offers a revamped Observatory Experience, including a glass-walled observation point on its uppermost floor.

The renovation took four years and involved the 1st, 2nd, 80th, and 102nd floors. The 1st floor boasts a new entrance, while the 2nd floor hosts several exhibits related to the skyscraper's construction and other aspects of its past. Additionally, one office area has a giant King Kong hand that appears to be piercing the wall.

The Empire State Building's second floor now hosts a giant King Kong hand Empire State Realty Trust

The really interesting stuff is higher up, though. On the 86th floor, which hosts the building's outdoor observation point, a glass elevator whisks visitors up to the 102nd floor, right at the top of the tower. This indoor observation point features 24 8 ft (2.4 m)-tall windows that offer stunning 360-degree views of NYC.

Other notable aspects of the renovation include several exhibitions on the newly-completed 80th floor. Augmented reality displays are installed within old-fashioned viewing binoculars, and there's also a new interactive itinerary system to help tourists plan their visit to the city.

If you'd like to visit in person, tickets to the 86th observation point start at $38, while it'll set you back an extra $20 to travel to the 102nd floor indoor observation point.

Visitors reach the top of the Empire State Building using a glass elevator Empire State Realty Trust

"What began with the new Observatory entrance opening in August 2018 is now as we intended – a fully educational and immersive journey which connects visitors from around the world to their emotional connections to the World’s Most Famous Building and helps them design their entire visit to New York City from the center of it all," says Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "At 88 years young, the Empire State Building remains the icon of innovation, aspirations, and dreams, and is the vibrant ancestor of all tall buildings around the world."

Source: Empire State Realty Trust