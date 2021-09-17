Top-heavy tower makes space for luxury Manhattan residences

Reaching a height of 250 ft (76.4 m), the Era is certainly not among Manhattan's tallest towers. However, it still stands out even in that skyscraper-filled corner of the world thanks to an eye-catching top-heavy design that maximizes space for luxurious residences and amenities on the upper levels.

The Era is designed by local firm ODA, which has lots of form with these type of blocky pixelated buildings, and the residential high-rise is located in Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood. Its limestone facade is broken up by large windows and it measures 136,639 sq ft (roughly 12,700 sq m), most of which is taken up by residential space, though there will be some retail space on the lower floors too.

"Artfully breaking the mold of tradition, the 20 stories of Era modernize the beloved pre-war construction so popular in its orbit, evolving the iconic Upper West Side materiality, style and prestige for the 21st century and beyond," says Eran Chen, Founding Principal of ODA.

"Era grows as it ascends; by nature this allows people to enjoy the upper floors where the open views are, greater common spaces, and an outdoor pool on the roof – something almost inconceivable in other buildings on the Upper West Side."

The Era's interiors will feature high-end materials like oak floors and marble countertops ODA

The building's 20 floors will host 57 homes. These will range from 1,252-sq-ft (roughly 116-sq-m) units up to spacious 3,542-sq-ft (329-sq-m) residences, as well as two penthouse suites up at the top of the building. Prices start at US$2.625 million for a two-bedroom home, rising up to $13.5 million for a five-bedroom pad. We've no word on how much a penthouse suite will set you back, but as the saying goes, if you have to ask, you won't be able to afford it.

As you'd expect for that kind of money, the interiors will be suitably luxurious, with white oak flooring (and radiant underfloor heating), custom doors, marble countertops and custom Italian cabinetry, as well as Bosch and Gaggenau appliances. In addition to its rooftop pool, amenities will include a gym, children's playroom, lounge, music room, plus there will be a 24-hour concierge on standby.

Work is currently well underway on the Era and it's expected to wrap up in late 2022. It's being developed by Adam America and Reuveni Real Estate.

Source: ODA