Silverstone luxury homes rev up for a trackside view

By Adam Williams
August 05, 2020
Escapade Silverstone is expected to be completed in 2022
Escapade Silverstone's trackside homes will feature generous glazing to make the most of the view
Escapade Silverstone's homes will feature secure parking
Escapade Silverstone will also include a clubhouse offering choice views of the track
Overhead render depicting the houses planned for Escapade Silverstone and where they will be situated in relation to the circuit
If waking up to the smell of burning rubber gets your motor running, then a new project planned for Silverstone Circuit by Twelve Architects may be of interest. It will consist of a housing development overlooking the iconic British racing circuit, giving a superb view of major events like Formula 1 from the comfort of a luxury home.

The project is named Escapade Silverstone and is designed by Twelve Architects. In all, 60 residences are planned. Most of these will be available for short-term rental but there will also be some available for purchase too.

"The front-row Residences (Trackside) all have direct views over the circuit," explains Twelve Architects. "The articulation of their form and appearance has been inspired by the notion of 'Slipstreaming,' where a vehicle follows closely behind another vehicle, traveling in its slipstream and awaiting an opportunity to overtake. The 'Countryside' Residences provide greater privacy and an outlook across woodland and stunning landscapes, whilst the middle-row Residences (Dual- Aspect) offer views of both the track and rolling countryside."

Generous glazing will be installed in the living rooms of the trackside homes to maximize the view, while bedrooms and other private areas will have smaller windows and operable louvers to ensure privacy. The front-row homes will also feature terraced areas. There's no mention of any soundproofing in the press materials, but given the prime race-watching location, presumably owners and renters won't mind the sound of revving engines too much.

Each of the homes will come with secure parking, with the idea being that guests can bring their own weekend racers to tear around the circuit, assuming it's not in use.

A clubhouse will also be available and offer amenities like a swimming pool, "driver-focused" gym, treatment rooms, simulator rooms, restaurant and bar. Additionally, a rooftop terrace will be placed directly above what the firm reckons is the most exciting series of corners on the circuit.

Escapade Silverstone is expected to begin construction in late 2020 and you'll be able to move in with your McLaren in 2022. We've no word on the expected rental or purchase cost at this early stage, but don't expect it to be cheap.

Source: Twelve Architects

