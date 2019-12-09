© 2019 New Atlas
Architecture

90-year-old home renovation crowned World Interior of the Year

By Adam Williams
December 09, 2019
90-year-old home renovation cr...
JCA Living Lab has been named the winner of the 2019 World Interior of the Year
JCA Living Lab has been named the winner of the 2019 World Interior of the Year
View 3 Images
JCA Living Lab's interior features modern additions, like this light fixture, alongside the aging wood
1/3
JCA Living Lab's interior features modern additions, like this light fixture, alongside the aging wood
JCA Living Lab has been named the winner of the 2019 World Interior of the Year
2/3
JCA Living Lab has been named the winner of the 2019 World Interior of the Year
The interior of JCA Living Lab has been extended to offer additional living space
3/3
The interior of JCA Living Lab has been extended to offer additional living space

The 2019 Inside World Festival of Interiors recently took place in Amsterdam alongside the World Architecture Festival. During the annual event, the JCA Living Lab, a remarkable renovated home in Taipei, Taiwan, was named the World Interior of the Year.

The project, by J.C. Architecture, transforms a building that was originally constructed over 90 years ago, during a period that Taiwan was under Japanese rule, into a modern house suitable for a family.

The renovation was handled very tastefully. Aging woodwork exists alongside modern additions like a circular light fixture and a skylight designed to create a "pathway of light" throughout the house. Additionally, interior living space was increased by extending the home, creating a new living room and kitchen, as well as a flexible room for group gatherings.

The interior of JCA Living Lab has been extended to offer additional living space
The interior of JCA Living Lab has been extended to offer additional living space

"The house is unusually in tune with the differing and sometimes contradictory needs of a young family," says WAF's judges. "Every space can be negotiated and adapted, encouraging the house to be an incubator for positive difference in the family unit.

"Local craftspeople were drafted in when needed and recycled elements were mixed freely with new. Ladders to the roof level encourage ongoing hide and seek. Internal space leaks into a garden, itself an outdoor room, whilst light penetrates in unexpected ways and occasional views of the sky offset the otherwise congested urban setting."

Source: Inside World Festival of Interiors

Tags

ArchitectureTaiwanHouseHomeBuilding and ConstructionWorld Architecture Festival
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More