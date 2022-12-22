Distillery floats above Cyprus landscape like a copper sculpture

Cyprus-based Eraclis Papachristou architectural firm is behind the eye-catching new Lampadistis Wine Distillery, which is inspired by the island's history of wine making and its iconic Lampadistis churches. Located in the mountainside, close to the Paphos Forest in the heart of Cyprus, the new wine distillery is constructed from 3,450 L-shaped Ductal concrete modules, eliciting a shimmering copper effect.

"The Lampadistis Wine Distillery serves as an illustration of how a strong concept leads to a thorough solution," said Eraclis Papachristou Architects. "On the slopes of the mountain village are several churches that very much follow the tradition of steep, tiled roofs... [Lampadistis Wine Distillery] is not one church but three in a row, providing three noteworthy cylinders protruding from its rough, stone walls."

The positioning of the 3,450 Ductal elements – combined with their polished red-earth coloring and the backdrop of three giant concrete cylinders – creates the illusion that the facade is made from copper, as it appears to shimmer in the daylight. Furthermore, from a distance, the tiled roof of the distillery gives the impression that it floats in mid-air, whereas it's in fact supported by the concrete cylinders which make up the foundation of the structure. The three cylinders strategically facilitate the three different stages of wine making.

The upper section of the distillery boasts an observation walkway that weaves it way around the facility

Hufton+Crow





"This is a part of the language that allows the building to locate itself within its context," explained the firm. "It does this not only through geometry but also scales, resting with confidence upon the rugged promontory of the mountainside. It is a statement not only of itself but about itself."

The upper section of the distillery boasts an observation walkway that weaves it way around the cylinders, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy the vast views of the surrounding mountainous landscape. The visitor experience is also enriched by three glass cylinders, which encase the concrete volumes below. This design allows natural light to flood the lower chambers of the distillery, while also giving visitors the chance to observe the winemaking process in action.

A giant geometric circular ceiling creates a centerpiece of the distillery



Hufton+Crow





In contrast to the building's brutalist and stark external aesthetic, the interior spaces are filled with warm materials and furnishings. The interior design features the use of reclaimed timber, polished dark-gray flooring, and an elaborate LED lighting system. The reclaimed timber, which was salvaged from a fire on the island several years back, is used to create a stunning giant geometric circular ceiling, creating the centerpiece of the building.

"Eventually one must depart," said the firm. "One must move on. But the experience, the images and the textures have a tendency to cling. Pieces of the building, perched so definitely on the mountainside, still cling to you."

The observation walkway gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy the vast views of the surrounding mountainous landscape

Hufton+Crow





The Lampadistis Wine Distillery cost €6,000,000 (about US$6,346,080) to complete, and is also home to a gourmet restaurant and conference center that will host wine tastings and private events throughout the year.

Source: Eraclis Papachristou Architects

