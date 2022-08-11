© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Giant rocks set to roll into downtown Milwaukee as new museum

By Adam Williams
August 11, 2022
Giant rocks set to roll into downtown Milwaukee as new museum
The Milwaukee Public Museum is slated to begin construction in late 2023 and open in 2026
The Milwaukee Public Museum is slated to begin construction in late 2023 and open in 2026
View 5 Images
The Milwaukee Public Museum will be topped by solar panels to reduce its draw on the grid
1/5
The Milwaukee Public Museum will be topped by solar panels to reduce its draw on the grid
The Milwaukee Public Museum's rocky exterior will consist of concrete and glass, and its overall form is meant to resemble the natural landsape
2/5
The Milwaukee Public Museum's rocky exterior will consist of concrete and glass, and its overall form is meant to resemble the natural landsape
The Milwaukee Public Museum is slated to begin construction in late 2023 and open in 2026
3/5
The Milwaukee Public Museum is slated to begin construction in late 2023 and open in 2026
The Milwaukee Public Museum will measure 200,000 sq ft (roughly 18,600 sq m), spread over five floors
4/5
The Milwaukee Public Museum will measure 200,000 sq ft (roughly 18,600 sq m), spread over five floors
The Milwaukee Public Museum's rooftop will host permanent exhibits and a butterfly vivarium
5/5
The Milwaukee Public Museum's rooftop will host permanent exhibits and a butterfly vivarium
View gallery - 5 images

It's all happening in Milwaukee at the moment. Following the completion of the world's tallest timber tower, the always-interesting Ennead Architects has revealed design plans for an eye-catching new museum in the city that's inspired by geological formations found in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Public Museum is being created in collaboration with Kahler Slater, GGN, and Thinc, and will measure 200,000 sq ft (roughly 18,600 sq m), spread over five floors. Its rugged exterior will consist of three interconnected concrete and glass sections, which will be softened by some greenery on the outside.

"The team drew inspiration from the ecological histories of Milwaukee and greater Wisconsin," explained Ennead Architects. "The design of the new museum will be reminiscent of the geological formations contained within Mill Bluff State Park, emblematic of the region's diversity of landscapes formed by the movements of water through time. The building will be primarily a concrete and glass structure, with an exterior texture that will mirror the ancient sea stacks present in Mill Bluff State Park. The new museum will have rounded corners that evoke the erosion and weathering of the glacial landscapes that shaped much of Wisconsin and evolved over time."

The Milwaukee Public Museum's rooftop will host permanent exhibits and a butterfly vivarium
The Milwaukee Public Museum's rooftop will host permanent exhibits and a butterfly vivarium

This natural landscape theme will continue through to the interior, which is inspired by the convergence of Milwaukee's three rivers – the Milwaukee, Kinnickinnic, and Menomonee – and will feature three distinct entrances that connect to a large naturally lit atrium space.

The museum will host permanent and temporary gallery spaces, a planetarium, office, laboratory, classrooms and flexible multipurpose areas, as well as dining space, and storage areas. Additionally, bringing to mind MVRDV's mixing bowl-like art depot, visitors will get the opportunity to enjoy behind-the-scenes glimpses at objects and specimens that are typically kept concealed behind closed doors.

Elsewhere, there will be two gardens: one near the entrance to the museum and one on the rooftop, which will host native Milwaukee flora. The rooftop will also hold other permanent exhibits and a butterfly vivarium. While we've little information on potential sustainability features at this early stage, renders do show that the building will be topped by solar panels, which will reduce its draw on the grid.

The Milwaukee Public Museum is slated to break ground in late 2023 and to open sometime in 2026.

Source: Ennead Architects

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionMuseumConcreteRooftop Garden
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!