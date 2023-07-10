Extraordinary bird-inspired residence spreads its wings

zU-studio has revealed plans for a new luxury residence in Costa Rica. Named N2 Private House, the project is inspired by the country's avian population and its overall form is designed to resemble a bird that's about to take flight.

N2 Private House will be situated on top of a hill overlooking a beach and will frame views of the stunning landscape below.

Inside, the home's ground floor will feature most of the common areas, including an open living area and kitchen, as well as a large courtyard that offers access to a nearby swimming pool. There will also be three bedrooms on the ground floor, all overlooking the ocean. The entire upper floor, meanwhile, will be used to host two large master bedrooms, and there will be access to rooftop terraces.

Natural light will be a focus throughout and the build will feature generous glazing, including skylights. It will also be arranged to maximize natural ventilation.

N2 Private House will feature an open and airy interior layout, with semi-outdoor areas that are sheltered by the large wing-like roof zU-studio

"Costa Rica is one of the most interesting countries to watch many types of different birds fly, there are more than 80 species flying around," said the firm. "The house is inspired by a local bird that is overlooking the horizon imagining patiently where to fly next. It is a celebration of the moment when it takes off by moving her wings. We wanted to find a simple but, at the same time, original way of building that fits into this particular context. A systematic way of building that creates simplicity and elegance, while generating new and fresh situations both inside and outside the house."

Though you could be forgiven for assuming that this unusual project wouldn't get off the ground, a representative from zU-studio told us that it's expected to begin construction in September.

Source: zU-studio