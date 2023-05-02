© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Remarkable home office rolls down a railroad when it's time for work

By Adam Williams
May 02, 2023
Remarkable home office rolls down a railroad when it's time for work
A commute with a difference: Maxon Studio is attached to the owner's main residence for easy access, and it rolls down a railroad track to a secluded spot once the workday begins
A commute with a difference: Maxon Studio is attached to the owner's main residence for easy access, and it rolls down a railroad track to a secluded spot once the workday begins
View 13 Images
Maxon Studio is located on a rural spot in Carnation, Washington
1/13
Maxon Studio is located on a rural spot in Carnation, Washington
Maxon Studio is situated on wide-track rail and is designed to not tip in an earthquake
2/13
Maxon Studio is situated on wide-track rail and is designed to not tip in an earthquake
Maxon Studio is finished in weathered steel, lending it a rusted, rustic appearance
3/13
Maxon Studio is finished in weathered steel, lending it a rusted, rustic appearance
Maxon Studio is situated next to a home that was also designed by Olson Kundig Architects
4/13
Maxon Studio is situated next to a home that was also designed by Olson Kundig Architects
A commute with a difference: Maxon Studio is attached to the owner's main residence for easy access, and it rolls down a railroad track to a secluded spot once the workday begins
5/13
A commute with a difference: Maxon Studio is attached to the owner's main residence for easy access, and it rolls down a railroad track to a secluded spot once the workday begins
Maxon Studio is propelled with an electric motor
6/13
Maxon Studio is propelled with an electric motor
Maxon Studio's interior measures 300 sq ft (almost 28 sq m), spread over two floors
7/13
Maxon Studio's interior measures 300 sq ft (almost 28 sq m), spread over two floors
Maxon Studio's control panel was previously installed in a Burlington Northern locomotive
8/13
Maxon Studio's control panel was previously installed in a Burlington Northern locomotive
Maxon Studio's upper floor is reached by a ladder and there's also a dumbwaiter installed for moving heavier objects to the upper floor
9/13
Maxon Studio's upper floor is reached by a ladder and there's also a dumbwaiter installed for moving heavier objects to the upper floor
Maxon Studio's interior design and choice of materials is inspired by the local rail industry
10/13
Maxon Studio's interior design and choice of materials is inspired by the local rail industry
Maxon Studio's interior features generous glazing, which maximizes daylight inside and frames views of the stunning landscape
11/13
Maxon Studio's interior features generous glazing, which maximizes daylight inside and frames views of the stunning landscape
Maxon Studio features custom wheels emblazoned with the owner's professional logo
12/13
Maxon Studio features custom wheels emblazoned with the owner's professional logo
Maxon Studio weighs 35,000 lb (almost 16,000 kg)
13/13
Maxon Studio weighs 35,000 lb (almost 16,000 kg)
View gallery - 13 images

Commissioned to create a home office for a designer, Olson Kundig Architects principle Tom Kundig somewhat jokingly suggested that it should be put on railroad tracks to enable the owner to experience a commute from home. After talking it through, the lighthearted remark became a solid plan for a train-like studio that rolls down the rails to keep work and home life separate.

Maxon Studio is located near the small city of Carnation, Washington, and is situated next to the owner's main residence, Maxon House, which Olson Kundig also designed. The office is parked next to the house when not in use, then moves to a choice spot in the forest nearby when it's time to get to work.

Olson Kundig drew inspiration from Japanese high-speed railways, and placed the building on a 15-ft (4.5-m)-gauge track – most US rail is 4.8-ft (1.4-m)-gauge – which includes a stabilizing bar to prevent it from tipping over if there's an earthquake.

The 35,000-lb (almost 16,000-kg) structure rests on custom wheels emblazoned with the owner's professional logo, and is propelled using an electric motor that's connected to a retracting wire hidden behind one of the rails. In a really nice touch that speaks to the attention to detail in this project, it's operated with a rewired wall-mounted vintage control panel that was previously installed in a Burlington Northern locomotive.

Maxon Studio's interior features generous glazing, which maximizes daylight inside and frames views of the stunning landscape
Maxon Studio's interior features generous glazing, which maximizes daylight inside and frames views of the stunning landscape

The exterior is finished in weathered steel, lending it a distinctive worn appearance, and boasts generous glazing to frame the view and maximize natural light inside. The interior measures 300 sq ft (almost 28 sq m), spread over two floors. Its lower level is the main working space, with a desk and shelving. The upper level is intended as a cosy and calming area, offering a place to relax with excellent views over the landscape.

"The studio's unique infrastructure is inspired by the legacy of the rail industry in the local region, as well as steel cables and railroad spikes discovered on the site during excavation for the main house," explained Olson Kundig. "Like a traditional caboose, the studio's lower level is the main working space, with a built-in desk and numerous shelves for storage and display. A steel-clad wall allows the workspace to be surrounded by visually inspiring materials that can be easily replaced as creative themes and assignments change.

"The upper level is accessible via a steel ladder, with a small dumbwaiter to transport heavy or bulky items. Envisioned as a calmer zone for creative exploration and restoration, this level functions much like a cupola on a train's caboose, a high vantage point to look out across the landscape."

Source: Olson Kundig

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionOfficeRailways
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!