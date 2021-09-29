Luxury resort will sleep hotel guests inside an Arabian mountain

Construction work has begun on an ambitious new hotel development designed by Oppenheim Architecture that will be part-built into a Saudi Arabian mountainside. Fittingly, the rock that's excavated during the build process will be reused to help create the luxury hotel suites, which will offer choice views of the stunning desert landscape.

Bringing to mind Sharaan by Jean Nouvel, the Desert Rock project is actually part of the same huge Saudi Arabian Red Sea Project development as Foster + Partners' Coral Bloom. It will be situated a few hours from the archaeological site of Mada’in Salih and will consist of 48 villas and a dozen suites. These will range from the ground floor to high up in the mountain. The focus is very much on the view and considerable effort is being made to reduce light pollution.

Desert Rock will include 48 villas and a dozen hotel suites, ranging from ground level hotel rooms to suites high up in the mountain Luxigon

"Guests will enter the resort through a hidden valley nestled between the mountains," explains Oppenheim Architecture. "Most roads leading into the resort will follow the edge of the main wadi, hidden behind landscape mounds, to provide uninterrupted views. This will also minimize sound and light pollution, allowing guests to fully absorb the surrounding dramatic desert landscape."

Amenities will include a spa and fitness center, remote dining areas in picturesque locations, and a lagoon oasis. There will also be hiking, dune buggies and other activities available.

The rock excavated from the site will be used to help create the hotel suites Luxigon

The project is slated to receive the LEED green building standard. Details are slim at this early stage but we do know it will include rainwater collection systems for irrigation. The huge amounts of rock excavated will be put to use for the interior and exterior walls and floors. Ground stone and sand will also be used to produce concrete aggregate.

The Desert Rock resort is due to greet its first guests in 2023.

Source: Oppenheim Architecture