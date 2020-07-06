© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Underground bunker would let you ride out the apocalypse in luxury

By Adam Williams
July 06, 2020
Underground bunker would let y...
Plan B would be topped by a helipad and would resemble concrete infrastructure or perhaps a military installation
Plan B would be topped by a helipad and would resemble concrete infrastructure or perhaps a military installation
View 16 Images
Plan B would be topped by a helipad and would resemble concrete infrastructure or perhaps a military installation
1/16
Plan B would be topped by a helipad and would resemble concrete infrastructure or perhaps a military installation
Plan B would include an entrance with an integrated disinfection facility
2/16
Plan B would include an entrance with an integrated disinfection facility
Plan B's living area would include an enclosed tree
3/16
Plan B's living area would include an enclosed tree
Plan B's dining room would include a screen showing greenery to enliven the concrete decor
4/16
Plan B's dining room would include a screen showing greenery to enliven the concrete decor
Plan B would include two master bedrooms
5/16
Plan B would include two master bedrooms
Plan B's bedrooms would feature some greenery on the walls to break up the concrete decor
6/16
Plan B's bedrooms would feature some greenery on the walls to break up the concrete decor
Plan B's two master bedroom would each include their own bathroom
7/16
Plan B's two master bedroom would each include their own bathroom
One of Plan B's bedrooms would feature a large screen showing different vistas
8/16
One of Plan B's bedrooms would feature a large screen showing different vistas
Plan B's interior would measure 2,280 sq m (around 24,500 sq ft)
9/16
Plan B's interior would measure 2,280 sq m (around 24,500 sq ft)
Plan B would feature its own cinema
10/16
Plan B would feature its own cinema
Plan B's gym would have its own swimming pool
11/16
Plan B's gym would have its own swimming pool
Plan B's gym would include a wide selection of workout gear
12/16
Plan B's gym would include a wide selection of workout gear
Plan B would include a professional-style kitchen
13/16
Plan B would include a professional-style kitchen
Plan B would include a meditation room with an artificial sky on its ceiling
14/16
Plan B would include a meditation room with an artificial sky on its ceiling
Plan B would even include a room for walking dogs
15/16
Plan B would even include a room for walking dogs
Plan B would feature an indoor greenhouse for growing food
16/16
Plan B would feature an indoor greenhouse for growing food
View gallery - 16 images

Survival bunkers are big business nowadays, with some people prepared to splash serious cash to try and ensure their safety, come what may. The Plan B underground bunker is purely conceptual at the moment, but looks like it could cater to well-heeled types and offer a pretty comfortable place to hunker down.

Plan B would be made from reinforced concrete and would have a total floorspace of 2,280 sq m (around 24,500 sq ft), with three spiral staircase entrances. Designer Sergey Makhno Architects envisions it being placed near a larger home or in an out of the way location.

"The project proposal provides comfortable living for two or three families with children and staff with their families," explains the firm. "If necessary, the project can be redesigned for a much larger number of people, but at this stage, we are interested in experimenting with the underground space in such a way as to create the illusion of being above the surface – as if you could look out the window and see the blue sky."

Its two master bedrooms would consist of a sleeping area, storage space, and a bathroom each. One of the bedrooms would feature a stone garden and a high quality wall-mounted screen displaying different vistas, while the other would have an LED lighting system designed to create the illusion that natural light was seeping through from above.

Plan B's living area would include an enclosed tree
Plan B's living area would include an enclosed tree

Elsewhere would be more bedrooms, a library, a cinema, a large professional-style kitchen, and a living room with a central enclosed tree. There would also be workout areas, including a swimming pool and gym equipment, and a meditation area with an artificial sky on its ceiling. A water treatment system and a generator would be installed, and there would be a well to keep the water flowing.

Becoming trapped underground in a fire is the stuff of nightmares, so Plan B would, in addition to its three exits, have a "fire-resistant evacuation ring" allowing for escape. Additionally, the water supply, sewerage, ventilation systems, etc would all be autonomous and food would be grown with an indoor greenhouse.

Plan B would feature its own cinema
Plan B would feature its own cinema

Though there are no immediate plans to build Plan B, Sergey Makhno Architects says that it would work out the finer details of how all the autonomous and life-support technology would function with the help of specialists if commissioned.

Source: Sergey Makhno Architects

View gallery - 16 images

Tags

ArchitectureConcept ArchitectureSafetyLuxury
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More