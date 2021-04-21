Butterfly inspired tower offers luxury living in a vertical garden

PLP Architecture has unveiled its design for a new butterfly inspired residential tower that's currently under construction in Singapore. Named Park Nova, it will rise to a height of 100 m (328 ft) and will be defined by undulating balconies that are overflowing with greenery.

Park Nova, which is described as a vertical garden by its designers, will be elevated above the ground on slender columns and arranged into three wings to maximize shading and ventilation. Most of its 21 floors will be given over to a total of 54 luxury apartments that range from two to five bedrooms, and connect to the balconies.

However, on the 14th floor there will also be a semi-outdoor "sky terrace" that will host a gym and a lounge, as well as an outdoor area.

"Park Nova's biophilic design has been inspired by the context, history and setting of the local area, once home to orchards and now a lifestyle destination that maintains its lush green character," says PLP Architecture, which also designed a hybrid timber tower in the Netherlands. "Drawing on the form of a butterfly, the building is elevated above the tree canopy on slender columns and features gently undulating floorplates arranged into three wings to maximize the potential for natural shading and ventilation."

Park Nova will rise to a height of 100 m (328 ft) and consist of 21 floors PLP Architecture

Construction work recently started on the project on Singapore's Orchard Boulevard and completion is expected in late 2023. We've no word yet on how much the apartments themselves are expected to fetch.

The project is the latest in a long line of greenery covered buildings that have been completed in Singapore over the decades as part of its "city in a garden" policy that aims to re-green the city state. Other notable examples include Heatherwick Studio's Eden, the Oasia Hotel Downtown by WOHA, and KPF's Robinson Tower.

Source: PLP Architecture