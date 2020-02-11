Shipping container prefab home is bursting with luxury

Malibu architect Doug Burdge and builder Nate Garnero have come together to create a striking, off-grid ready tiny dwelling made from repurposed shipping containers. Dubbed Buhaus, the prefabricated unit is designed as an up-market guest house and it's packed with high-end finishings and attention to detail.

“When we set out to design this unit we realized there was something the market was missing: luxury AND utility,” Doug Burdge and Nate Garnero tell New Atlas. “There were so many options on the market for minimal living but none of them were luxurious. We have designed this unit with all the bells and whistles. It has Dornbracht appliances, Corian walls, Buster and Punch finishes, and that’s just the beginning!”

Buhaus luxurious tiny dwelling is made from repurposed shipping containers Buhaus

Made from an 8 x 20 ft (2.45 x 6.1 m) repurposed shipping container, Buhaus has a footprint of 160 square feet (14.86 sqm). It features a polished aluminum exterior, rift oak interior paneling, and comes equipped with all the hookups necessary for off-grid living. The metal siding and insulation helps maintain cool interior temperatures during warmer months, while also meeting Californian Wildfire Resiliency Codes.

“The installation process is up to the owner,” say Burdge and Garnero. “The Buhaus is able to be totally off the grid or in someone’s backyard so the installation and hookup will look different for every site. Additionally, the unit meets the California Green Code and Title 24 Energy Codes.”

The metal siding and insulation helps maintain cool interior temperatures during warmer months

Buhaus

The Buhaus' two-room floor-plan features a luxury private bathroom and an adaptable space that shifts between a master bedroom, living room and work space. The unit comes delivered complete with space-saving interior furnishings, including a custom-built queen sized Murphy bed that folds up to reveal a sofa or a pull-down desk, depending on the preference of the occupants.

Bi-folding glass doors opens the home up to the outdoors Buhaus

Other features include custom LED lighting throughout, built-in cabinetry for ample storage, a lounge wall panel that lifts upwards and outwards to create an undercover outdoor terrace, and double glass doors in the bathroom that open out onto an exterior shower.

The home is also fitted with bi-folding glass panels, which open the compact interior zones to the outdoors. The exterior can also be customized with a timber cladding as an alternative to the aluminum facade.

The Buhaus two-room floor-plan features a luxury private bathroom with outdoor shower space

Buhaus

“We love working with small spaces because it calls for so much more creativity in the design to maximize the function of the space,” say its creators. “While our unit is compact, it doesn’t feel like it at all. It feels very useful without being cramped.”

The Buhaus is suitable as a backyard retreat, guesthouse, studio work space or as private accommodation to generate additional income. Total cost is US$96,000, with first pre-orders available from early Spring 2020.

Source: Buhaus via Dwell