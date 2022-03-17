© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Treehouse-inspired home boasts outdoor floating yoga studio

By Bridget Borgobello
March 17, 2022
Treehouse-inspired home boasts...
Hanging beneath the home's swimming pool is a triangular open-air yoga space
Hanging beneath the home's swimming pool is a triangular open-air yoga space
View 22 Images
Siquiman Lodge is accessed via a footbridge
1/22
Siquiman Lodge is accessed via a footbridge
Dubbed, Siquiman Lodge, the 180 sqm (1937 sq ft) single family home is perched within the picturesque mountainside
2/22
Dubbed, Siquiman Lodge, the 180 sqm (1937 sq ft) single family home is perched within the picturesque mountainside
The home is constructed to meet LEED v4 sustainable housing standards and is built using locally sourced timber
3/22
The home is constructed to meet LEED v4 sustainable housing standards and is built using locally sourced timber
The home features a large open space interior with cathedral ceilings
4/22
The home features a large open space interior with cathedral ceilings
Double height floor-to-ceiling glass windows capture the stunning lake views
5/22
Double height floor-to-ceiling glass windows capture the stunning lake views

The living area opens up to a large pier-like timber decking, complete with suspended infinity swimming pool
6/22
The living area opens up to a large pier-like timber decking, complete with suspended infinity swimming pool
A contemporary large black kitchen almost vanishes into the structure of the home
7/22
A contemporary large black kitchen almost vanishes into the structure of the home
The interior floorlan gives center-stage to the extra-large living and dining areas encased in warm timber panels
8/22
The interior floorlan gives center-stage to the extra-large living and dining areas encased in warm timber panels
Siquiman Lodge's mezzanine level includes a large master bedroom
9/22
Siquiman Lodge's mezzanine level includes a large master bedroom
Minimal sleek bathroom with pinewood panelling
10/22
Minimal sleek bathroom with pinewood panelling
Siquiman Lodge is accessed via a slim timber and concrete foot bridge
11/22
Siquiman Lodge is accessed via a slim timber and concrete foot bridge
The private yoga space floats above the natural landscape
12/22
The private yoga space floats above the natural landscape

Hanging beneath the home's swimming pool is a triangular open-air yoga space
13/22
Hanging beneath the home's swimming pool is a triangular open-air yoga space
Siquiman Lodge is conceived in two sections: ‘the cave’ below; and the ‘box’ above
14/22
Siquiman Lodge is conceived in two sections: ‘the cave’ below; and the ‘box’ above
Siquiman Lodge overlooks Lake San Roque, located outside of Cordoba, Argentina
15/22
Siquiman Lodge overlooks Lake San Roque, located outside of Cordoba, Argentina

Timber panels help protect the from solar heat
16/22
Timber panels help protect the from solar heat
Siquiman Lodge is constructed to meet LEED v4 sustainable housing standards
17/22
Siquiman Lodge is constructed to meet LEED v4 sustainable housing standards

The home office looks over the living area and has been kept minimal as to not distract from the striking views
18/22
The home office looks over the living area and has been kept minimal as to not distract from the striking views

Siquiman Lodge is built using a timber structure above a reinforced concrete foundation
19/22
Siquiman Lodge is built using a timber structure above a reinforced concrete foundation
The design supports a new concept of domestic harmony between living, working and recreation
20/22
The design supports a new concept of domestic harmony between living, working and recreation
Siquiman Lodge lit by night
21/22
Siquiman Lodge lit by night
The deck provides ample space for outdoor entertaining
22/22
The deck provides ample space for outdoor entertaining
View gallery - 22 images

Argentinian architectural firm Pablo Senmartin Arquitectos has created a captivating treehouse-inspired home, featuring an outdoor floating yoga studio. Dubbed Siquiman Lodge, the 180-sq-m (1,937-sq-ft) single-family home is perched on a picturesque mountainside overlooking Lake San Roque, located outside of Cordoba, Argentina.

The home is constructed to meet LEED v4 sustainable housing standards, and is built using a timber structure above a reinforced concrete foundation. The roof is made from ventilated sheet metal with double waterproof insulation, and includes water lines for harvesting rainwater. Washed sheep's wool is used for thermal insulation, and the floors are made from locally sourced pinewood that was planted specifically for construction.

The design and layout of the home was inspired by the recent shifts in home/work lifestyles, and supports a new concept of domestic harmony between living, working and recreation. The home is conceived in two sections – "the cave" below, and the "box" above – while also maintaining minimal impact on the existing landscape.

Siquiman Lodge is accessed via a footbridge
Siquiman Lodge is accessed via a footbridge

"[The home is] a reflection on our landscapes and our ways of living, taken to a contemporary logic," said Pablo Senmartin Arquitectos. "We explore the cave as a basement and also the pier towards the lake, just as the house by day is a tree."

Siquiman Lodge is accessed via a slim timber and concrete footbridge. Stretching across two levels, the home features a large open-space interior with a cathedral ceiling and double-height floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which capture the stunning lake views. A contemporary large black kitchen almost vanishes into the structure of the home, giving center-stage to the extra-large living and dining areas encased in warm timber panels.

The home features a large open space interior with cathedral ceilings
The home features a large open space interior with cathedral ceilings

Sliding full-length window doors allow the living area to open up and extend out onto a large pier-like timber decking, complete with a suspended infinity swimming pool, which gives the impression of floating in mid-air. Hanging beneath the swimming pool is a triangle-shaped open-air yoga space, which floats above the natural landscape.

"The pier allows the experience of entering into the landscape to be part of it," said the firm. "The wooden pier allows us to access the house at street level, and crossing the house, towards the lake, it is transformed into a terrace and solarium, ending in the pool with an infinity edge that plays in continuity with the mirror of the lake."

Siquiman Lodge's mezzanine level includes a large master bedroom
Siquiman Lodge's mezzanine level includes a large master bedroom

The elevated mezzanine level of the home features a large open master bedroom with built-in office. That office looks over the living area, and has been kept minimal as to not distract from the striking views. The upper level also features a storage room, massage room, and sauna/microcinema. Two minimal and modern bathrooms complete the property and utilize the harvested rainwater, which is also recycled for watering the garden.

Source: Pablo Senmartin Arquitectos via Metalocus

View gallery - 22 images

Tags

ArchitectureEco-lodgeHomeTreehousesustainable design
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!