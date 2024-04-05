Man-made mountain invites museum-goers to scale its peaks

Designer of Vertical Forests Stefano Boeri Architetti has been commissioned to create a new technology museum in Xi'an, China. The upcoming building will form a kind of tree-covered man-made mountain, inviting visitors to explore on top of it and enjoy a little nature within the bustling metropolis.

The Culture CBD Modern Technology Experience Center's hilly form is influenced by the wider area's topography, which includes rugged valleys, mountains and rivers, and will feature a curving concrete form with expansive glazing on its front-facing facade that's broken up by horizontal slats for shading.

The rooftop's stepped exterior will host terraces and walkways, as well as a large number of plants and trees, including a dozen different types of shrubs and a like number of perennial herbs. Visitors will be invited to ascend to the top and, on making the climb, will be greeted with lush hanging gardens and a large viewing platform offering choice views of the city.

"On the roof, the project includes a hanging garden in continuity with the park and a system of terraces that allows visitors to climb up to the building and gain a new look at the surrounding urban panorama," explained Stefano Boeri Architetti. "The green terraces accessible to citizens will be an integral part of the museum's cultural program of events (the different areas will host screenings, activities, shows and performances) – as well as offering citizens a new public outdoor space, with unprecedented views of the park and the city. "

The Culture CBD Modern Technology Experience Center will be covered in dozens of different species of trees, herbs and shrubs Stefano Boeri Architetti

The interior of the museum will be centered around four main exhibition spaces, plus a temporary exhibition area and some commercial zones. These will all be connected by a large double-height central atrium. The decor will make heavy use of a bright blue hue, which Stefano Boeri Architetti says it chose because of its importance and widespread use in digital art and design – which is definitely a thing and surprisingly widespread once you stop to take notice of it.

Nature-inspired architecture is a big deal in China and some other notable examples include MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza and the Aranya Cloud Center, as well as MVRDV's Oasis Towers. We've no word yet on when the museum is due to be completed but the project is being led by Stefano Boeri Architetti's China-based satellite branch rather than the main Italian studio itself.

Source: Stefano Boeri Architetti