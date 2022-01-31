Glazed office rises out of the ground with a dramatic tilting form

The Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office building, by New Wave Architecture, certainly makes an impression. In the works since 2016 and now finally complete, it serves as a light-filled office space and business incubator in Iran.

The structure brings to mind South Korea's Leaning House by Praud, and is located on the Pardis Science & Technology Park in Tehran. The building measures 2,500 sq m (roughly 27,000 sq ft), which is spread over five levels. Its interior decor embraces an industrial aesthetic and the building includes some workshop space, as well as offices, a conference room, a guest room, and management area. The overall layout has been designed to foster interaction between staff and promote openness. Additionally, a section of the roof has also been cut away to create a small open-air terrace area.

"With considerations toward continuity of site views, heat control and function of the building, the form was generated," explained the firm. "The volume of the building is drawn out of the ground, creates a visually beautiful skyline and harmony with the environment. Offices are located on upper levels and an open plan workhouse is designed in a transparent enclosure on the lower levels where it gives visitors a chance to observe the company's production. The entrance is located in the triangle corner of the building and motivates users to enter the building."

The Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office building is topped by a green roof Parham Taghioff

While New Wave Architecture doesn't claim that the Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office building is sustainable, there is some thought paid to energy efficiency. For example, the building's glass exterior is wrapped in an aluminum support structure that helps to mitigate heat gain in key areas. It's also topped by a green roof, plus a rainwater collection system is used for irrigation and non-potable water needs.

Source: New Wave Architecture