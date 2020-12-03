Unique tower makes space for meeting in the middle

With a name like Unique, you'd hope that designers Carlos Zapata Studio and Uribe Schwarzkopf's recently completed tower would offer something a little different from the norm. Thankfully it delivers with a curving facade that's planted with trees and an open air communal area at roughly its middle allowing residents to socialize.

Unique, which is also referred to as Unique Quito and Unique Residences, is a mixed-use residential tower in Ecuador's capital consisting of 24 floors and 99 apartments boasting spacious interiors and floor-to-ceiling glazing framing views of the city.

The greenery planted on the glass and aluminum building's facade will continue to grow and consists of local trees to offer a sense of continuity with the surrounding landscape.

The big draw for residents though is that open-air area half way up the building, which is three stories tall and contains a swimming pool and some lounge space. There’s also a second outdoor space up on the rooftop that has another pool and lounge area. Elsewhere, the building boasts resident amenities including a games room, a gymnasium, and a business center.

There has been some thought paid to Unique's sustainability too. The greenery is irrigated by stored rainwater and greywater is also reused, making for an estimated 33 percent reduction in water use from the public supply, according to the designers.

Additionally, locally sourced and recycled materials were used, energy-efficient water heating systems are installed, and there is an energy-efficient ventilation system and automatic lighting that only comes on when needed. The building's overall alignment and placement of windows are also designed to maximize natural light.

"As our first residential building in Ecuador, we were inspired by Quito's particular geographical setting – the surrounding valleys and the Andes mountains and volcanoes, the busy city streets, and ample green space," says Carlos Zapata. "It's always exciting to make your mark on a skyline, and we wanted to represent Quito properly and embrace its bountiful natural surroundings and dynamic community."

Source: Carlos Zapata Studio