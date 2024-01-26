World's tallest spokeless Ferris wheel to offer bird's eye view of Seoul

UNStudio has revealed plans to build the world's tallest spokeless Ferris wheel in Seoul, South Korea. The unusual structure will take the form of two intersecting rings, with pods revolving around them to offer superb views of the area.

The Seoul Twin Eye is being created in collaboration with Arup and Heerim Architects. It will be situated on top of a 40-m (131-ft)-high cultural complex and will have a diameter of 180 m (590 ft), bringing its maximum height to 220 m (656 ft).

It will accommodate 64 pods, each holding up to 25 visitors at once. In total, it will be able to carry more than 1,400 people simultaneously. Its spokeless design means that the pods will move using a track-based system that pulls them around the inside and outside of the rings, rather than the entire wheel itself spinning like a traditional Ferris wheel.

The Seoul Twin Eye will have a diameter of 180 m (590 ft) UNStudio

"The UNStudio team focused on the concept of unity as a symbol for the design," explained the firm. "The wheel is inspired by the Honcheonsigye, an astronomical clock that represents the movement of celestial objects through time. The double ring structure of the 'Seoul Twin Eye' provides both stability and a unique aesthetic. UNStudio teamed up with Arup, who reviewed the proposed structure's earthquake and wind resistance, for the recently unveiled vision proposal."

The project also involves plans to build a monorail connecting a local subway station to the Ferris wheel, as well as a zip line.

The Seoul Twin Eye appears to be an evolution of the Seoul Ring project announced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government last year. Construction is due to begin in 2025, with completion expected in 2028.

Source: UNStudio