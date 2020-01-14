WOHA-designed towers offer residents gardens in the sky

WOHA impressed us back in 2018 with its award-winning Kampung Admiralty retirement complex and now the firm is back with another striking greenery-covered project. Named Sky Green, it features a large amount of trees and plants, and offers occupants the use of terrace areas that are envisioned as a pleasant escape from the bustle of city life.

Sky Green is located in Taichung, Taiwan, and consists of two 26-story residential towers that reach a maximum height of 104.4 m (342.5 ft). The towers are located on two plots in a busy area and have retail units on their lower floors and a total of 182 apartment units.

Kuomin Lee

One of the towers' facades features small balconies that are planted with trees, while the other has mesh screens that serve as trellis for creeper plants. The greenery will continue to grow and more fully cover the building over time. The garden terraces themselves are situated at every five floors.

"Large sky terraces at every five floors within the block extend the living space of residents from indoors to outdoors, creating a biophilic environment within a high-rise development," says WOHA. "Every unit is visually connected to greenery outside their apartment windows. A series of open, yet sheltered sky gardens, terraces, balconies and planters create a breathable facade and visual interest, enhancing the real estate value of these apartments in a densely built up area while providing spatial relief to apartment owners."

Sky Green's terraced gardens aim to offer residents a taste of nature in the middle of the city Kuomin Lee

Sky Green was designed back in early 2014, with construction beginning in 2015 and finally completing last November. The project was commissioned by developer Golden Jade Corporation and its cost came in at SGD$133.7 million (roughly US$114 million), though we've no word on the price of the apartments themselves.

WOHA is on a mission to re-green major cities and back in 2016 published a book called Garden City Mega City - Rethinking Cities for the Age of Global Warming to set out its ideas. The firm also won major plaudits for its greenery-covered Oasia Hotel Downtown in Singapore.