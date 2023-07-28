© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Nature-focused residence will become enveloped in greenery over time

By Adam Williams
July 28, 2023
Nature-focused residence will become enveloped in greenery over time
Plastic fantastic: Woven's exterior doesn't look all that lush at the moment but its intricate trellis-like plastic screen will become increasingly covered with greenery over time
Plastic fantastic: Woven's exterior doesn't look all that lush at the moment but its intricate trellis-like plastic screen will become increasingly covered with greenery over time
View 10 Images
Plastic fantastic: Woven's exterior doesn't look all that lush at the moment but its intricate trellis-like plastic screen will become increasingly covered with greenery over time
1/10
Plastic fantastic: Woven's exterior doesn't look all that lush at the moment but its intricate trellis-like plastic screen will become increasingly covered with greenery over time
Woven's trellis-like exterior is made from recycled ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), a thermoplastic, which was sourced from the production of electronic components
2/10
Woven's trellis-like exterior is made from recycled ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), a thermoplastic, which was sourced from the production of electronic components
Structurally, Woven mostly consists of cross-laminated timber and steel, as well as some concrete foundations
3/10
Structurally, Woven mostly consists of cross-laminated timber and steel, as well as some concrete foundations
Woven is located in Kent, England, on a tree-filled plot that's situated very close to the beach
4/10
Woven is located in Kent, England, on a tree-filled plot that's situated very close to the beach
Woven's interior is finished in cross-laminated timber and its understated decor puts the focus on the attractive wood
5/10
Woven's interior is finished in cross-laminated timber and its understated decor puts the focus on the attractive wood
Woven's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
6/10
Woven's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
Woven's upper floor includes four bedrooms, each of which has an en-suite bathroom
7/10
Woven's upper floor includes four bedrooms, each of which has an en-suite bathroom
Each of Woven's bedrooms feature a large window, offering views of the surrounding greenery
8/10
Each of Woven's bedrooms feature a large window, offering views of the surrounding greenery
Woven's ground floor features an open layout and includes a dining area and kitchen
9/10
Woven's ground floor features an open layout and includes a dining area and kitchen
Woven's garden includes a small barrel-shaped sauna area
10/10
Woven's garden includes a small barrel-shaped sauna area
View gallery - 10 images

British firm Giles Miller Studio recently completed its first residential project. Named Woven, the remarkable home is wrapped in an intricate screen made up of a recycled thermoplastic polymer and will become almost totally covered in greenery over time.

Woven is located in Kent, England, very close to the beach, and serves as a family retreat. The residence's trellis-like screen is quite complex and draws inspiration from the twisted patterns of rattan weave. It wraps almost the entire home, helping to shade its very generous glazing, and has several plants on it that will continue to cover it over time.

To create the screen, the architect used recycled ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) modules. The material was sourced from waste recovered from the production of electronic components.

"Woven's external surface is a sculptural artwork which brings an architectural functionality to the building by encouraging jasmine, clematis and other planting to grow up through the sculptural latticework and bring nature visibly into the building through the largely glass exterior," explained Giles Miller Studio. "The facade makes the building look at home within nature, brings the beauty of those natural surroundings visually into the building for the inhabitants benefit, and also enables the extensive use of floor to ceiling glass by creating natural shading."

Woven's interior is finished in cross-laminated timber and its understated decor puts the focus on the attractive wood
Woven's interior is finished in cross-laminated timber and its understated decor puts the focus on the attractive wood

Structurally, Woven consists of steel and CLT (cross-laminated timber), as well as some concrete in the foundations. Its interior is very nicely done and the understated color palette puts the focus on the natural beauty of the unfinished wood.

It's furnished with natural materials, including horsehair, cotton and Shetland wool, as well as luxurious silk and cashmere. The lighting is all energy efficient and all water fittings in the kitchen and bathrooms are designed to use minimal water.

The upstairs area contains four bedrooms, each one with an en-suite bathroom and a view of the greenery. There's also a large terrace area up there and some seating, allowing the owners to enjoy sitting among the trees and plants.

Source: Giles Miller Studio

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and Constructionsustainable designHouseHomecross-laminated timber
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!