Futuristic skyscraper defined by a Sun-sculpted facade

Some of Zaha Hadid Architects' most eye-catching work has involved skyscrapers, and the firm continues this trend with a remarkable futuristic sculpted tower that's currently under construction in Shenzhen, China.

The Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology reaches a height of 199 m (652 ft), so is a substantial skyscraper, but not a massive supertall. Renders show that it's located near to KPF's Ping An Finance Centre.

The building's basic shell has already been constructed and you can see its unusual shape coming together. Work is now underway realizing ZHA's vision for that sculpted facade, which has been informed by its exposure to the Sun's rays and to ensure that surrounding areas aren't left in the shade.

"Annual paths of the Sun's rays across the site have been mapped and modeled, with set-backs introduced into the tower's volume to optimize the amount of direct sunlight reaching the district's streets, public plazas and existing neighboring buildings," explains ZHA. "The tower's envelope incorporates high performance thermal insulation with external fins that provide self-shading. Detailed analysis of exposure to direct sunlight has informed the unique composition of each facade to mitigate solar heat gain."

The Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology's basic shell has already been completed Xue Liang

The Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology Tower's interior measures 76,000 sq m (almost 820,000 sq ft), which is spread over 46 floors. It will host R&D facilities, laboratories, and more. Its layout will be arranged around a number of atria which are intended to encourage collaboration and will include large amounts of greenery chosen to filter out air contaminants. Additionally, sheltered spaces for events, exhibitions, and relaxation will be located in the rooftop garden.

As is typically the case nowadays with ZHA projects, the skyscraper will be packed with technology too. A smart building system automated by AI will be used to predict the occupants' usage patterns and monitor the number of people throughout the day. It will continually adjust the tower’s services – such as heating and cooling – for the optimum comfort of occupants at maximum energy efficiency.

We've no word yet on when it's expected to be completed.

Source: ZHA