Zaha Hadid Architects floats sci-fi museum in eye-catching "star cloud"

Zaha Hadid Architects has been commissioned to create a science fiction museum in China. Never one to shy away from the opportunity to produce radical buildings, the firm has designed a project that wouldn't look too out of place in a sci-fi movie itself, with a striking overall form conceived as an expanding nebula cloud with a star at its center.

The Chengdu Science Fiction Museum's overall design is partially influenced by the natural landscape and the need to connect to multiple pedestrian routes that extend from the city and nearby metro station through the surrounding landscaping and the museum itself

The building's interior will measure 59,000 sq m (roughly 635,000 sq ft), which will be divided between exhibition spaces, conference halls, event areas, galleries, and theaters. There will also be service areas and a large central atrium.

"Bringing together programmatic and functional clarity while responding to its unique site conditions, the museum appears to float above from the surface of the lake," said Zaha Hadid Architects. "The fluid forms of its roof radiate from a central point within, emulating an expanding nebula cloud with a star at its center – transforming the museum into a 'star cloud' that disperses energy fields into its many different zones; guiding visitors through a portal that connects our lived experience with our imagination."

The museum will feature significant landscaping made up of local plants and trees. A rainwater collection system will also be installed that will connect to the lake and form an integral part of Chengdu's wider flood prevention systems.

Skylights and large windows will maximize daylight inside and natural ventilation is another key focus to keep the interior a comfortable temperature while minimizing energy use. Solar panels installed on the museum's large roof will reduce its grid-based electricity needs. The shape and size of the roof was also carefully calculated to shade the glazed facades in summer.

The Chengdu Science Fiction Museum is currently under construction and is expected to host the 81st annual World Science Fiction Convention and the Hugo Awards (an award celebrating the finest science fiction) later this year.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects