Zome home is designed to last while staying eco-friendly

Having a little place out in the country might be nice, but the structure would be subject to some pretty harsh natural elements. Well, the Zome was invented with such concerns in mind, as it's designed to last up to a whopping 500 years – which doesn't necessarily mean it actually will.

The US-based Zomes company is headed up by Egyptian-born brothers Shereef and Karim Bishay, who were inspired to create the zonohedron-shaped home in response to the increase in California brush fires. Besides designing something durable, they also wanted it to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

The overlapping-concrete-panel shell of each Zome therefore incorporates a magnesium-phosphate-based bioceramic cement, which is reportedly carbon-neutral. By contrast, the production of commonly used Portland cement is one of the main sources of greenhouse gases.

In its standard configuration, the Zome has a diameter of 19 ft (5.8 m) Zomes

The 265-sq-ft (24.6-sq-m) interior of the structure features panels made of sustainably grown bamboo and formaldehyde-free adhesives. Rubber seals around the doors, windows and other openings keep it airtight, while sheep-wool insulation in the walls helps regulate the indoor temperature.

Among other things, use of the concrete is claimed to guarantee that the exterior of the Zome will be waterproof, mold-proof, rot-proof and pest-proof. It also shouldn't collapse under the weight of accumulated snow, and is fireproof up to 2,200 ºF (1,204 ºC) – although that doesn't mean the building's inhabitants would remain unharmed at such high temperatures.

Each Zome is factory-assembled to the buyer's specifications within two days, after which a crew travels with it to the installation site. It should subsequently be ready for use within one week. If the client later wishes to relocate the structure, it can be disassembled and moved.

A claimed 90 percent of the Zome's building materials are recyclable Zomes

If you'd like a Zome of your own, be prepared to put down a US$1,000 deposit followed by $64,000 due when the structure is ready to ship, followed in turn by $10,000 for shipping and installation – that's a total of $75,000. The company is presently only accepting orders from residents of California, and invites prospective buyers in other locations to register for updates on wider availability.

Source: Zomes

