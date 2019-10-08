Adiva One is set to rock your bed

Everyone knows that rocking a baby's cradle helps the infant to fall asleep. That motion has the same effect on adults, but our beds generally aren't capable of rocking. The Belgian-designed Adiva One system, however, is designed to change that.

At the heart of the setup are four block-shaped "legs" that replace the legs currently on the bed. These are all hard-wired to an under-the-bed central control unit. Also wired into that unit are two motion sensors, which are clipped onto either side of the mattress.

When the user goes to bed, they use an included wireless remote, an iOS/Android smartphone app or their Amazon Alexa to activate Adiva One. This causes servos in the legs to move up and down, gently and subtly rocking the bed from side to side.

Users can choose to keep that motion going all night, although it's recommended that they instead select the Automated operational mode. Utilizing the system's motion sensors to detect body movements, it automatically shuts the rocking off when the user falls asleep, but temporarily resumes it whenever they awake within the night.

A diagram of the Adiva One setup

Parameters such as the speed and intensity of the motion can be tweaked as desired, plus the system is capable of learning the user's sleep patterns – the latter feature reportedly allows it to adapt the onset and duration of the rocking, in order to ensure that the user gets the best sleep possible.

Should you be interested, Adiva One is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$1,428 will get you a system, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $3,077.

Sources: Indiegogo, Adiva