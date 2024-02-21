Transformable seat quickly goes from armchair to loveseat to sofa

The Expandy is a single piece of furniture that can be expanded width-wise to serve three purposes. Simply by pulling on it from one end, users are able to convert it from an armchair to a loveseat to a sofa.

Montreal-based mechanical engineer Daniel Chiriac invented the Expandy after being frustrated by how much room a conventional sofa took up in his condo. Although he technically did have enough room for one, it was needlessly taking up space when the extra seating wasn't required – which was most of the time.

"There are sofas that transform into beds, but you cannot sit your guests comfortably on one to watch a game," he tells us. "There are modular models, but you need extra storage space if you want to have more living room space."

The armchair-to-loveseat conversion process is initiated by pulling laterally on one armrest, causing it slide over and open up a space on the Expandy's steel frame. A seat cushion/platform and a backrest cushion are subsequently removed from integrated storage areas (beneath the armchair's seat and inside the armrest, respectively), then simply inserted into the empty space.

The Expandy caught in mid-armchair-to-loveseat transformation Daniel Chiriac

The whole routine takes less than 30 seconds, and doesn't require any tools. Going from loveseat to sofa is much the same process, it just involves pulling out the other armrest.

Chiriac says that he has a market-ready model set to enter production with one of the largest furniture manufacturers in Europe, and could have 100 shipping containers (each one holding 90 Expandies) ready to go within three weeks.

The Expandy in its sofa configuration – it reportedly tips the scales at around 90 kg (198 lb) Daniel Chiriac

Daniel is now seeking orders from retailers, who can contact him at hdchiriac@gmail.com The Expandy's estimated retail price is US$1,499 – keep in mind, that figure is essentially for three pieces of furniture.

The conversion process is demonstrated in the video below.