Samsung refreshes clothes with blasts of air and steam

Many of us clean our clothes at home using a combination of washings machine, detergent and water. But sometimes your garments just need a bit of a refresh. That's where Samsung's AirDresser comes in, using air and steam to sanitize and freshen clothes placed inside.

"AirDresser is Samsung’s response to consumer demand for more dynamic performance from even basic appliances, providing an easy and effective home solution to meet their needs for clean clothes that smell fresh, are germ free and look neat," said Samsung's Jennifer Song.

Clothing is hung inside the device where blasts of air are used to loosen and remove dust particles, then any bugs or allergens are blitzed using high pressure steam. The clothes are then dried at low temperatures, and there's even a function that could mean you won't have to break out the iron before wearing the refreshed clothing.

The AirDresser sanitizes and freshens clothing using air and steam Samsung

Samsung says that the AirDresser's gentle grooming of clothes could help increase their lifespan, the unit has a deodorizing filter to help stop unpleasant smells caused by sweat, tobacco and food from building up inside during use, and it will even self-clean the interior using a combination of heat, air and steam. And there's a feature that can help extract moisture from the air in the room where it's located, too.

The AirDresser features a touch-enabled LCD panel out front, has enough room inside for three jackets and three pairs of pants at once, can be run overnight without disturbing the sleeping household, and includes portable water containers for the steam so there's no need for plumbing in.

First launched in Korea in 2018, and subsequently showcased at IFA 2019, the AirDresser goes on sale around the globe from today.

Source: Samsung