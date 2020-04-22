Smartphone-controlled standing desk knows when you need some fresh air

Adjustable desks are very much designed to improve the wellbeing of sedentary workers, and the new AiT Smart One is an example of particularly holistic approach. This slick piece of office furniture can be controlled via smartphone and offers a few well-considered bells and whistles, including a built-in air quality sensor that alerts the user when it’s time to crack a window.

In some ways, the AiT Smart One isn’t all that different to many of the other adjustable standing desks we’ve seen over the years. Users can easily switch up their working day with three default settings, or fine tune their setup and have the desktop sit at a height of their choosing.

In addition to physical buttons, this can be controlled via a smartphone app, which also monitors the time the user spends sitting down and gives them a nudge when it’s time to shake things up. The app also offers fitness and stress relief exercises tailored to each user, designed to break up the day and promote healthy habits.

What makes the AiT Smart One a little different, however, is the effort its makers have made to seamlessly integrate a lot of the typical items that might otherwise clutter your desktop.

Built into the frame is a wireless charger, a bluetooth speaker system, an aromatherapy diffuser, an integrated cable management system, ambient LED lighting, an app-controlled security drawer, while an ergonomic footrest is thrown in for good measure.

Also onboard is an air quality sensor with a carbon monoxide alarm. This feature tracks air quality in the room and alerts the user when it might be time to open a window for some fresh air.

AiT Desks is running an Indiegogo campaign to get the Smart One into production. The model with this full suite of functions is available via early pledges of US$999, while two cheaper models are also on offer that sacrifice a few of those bells and whistles. The company hopes to begin shipping in August 2020 if all goes to plan, while you can check out the promo video below.

AIT Smart One - The GameChanger Smart Desk

Source: Indiegogo