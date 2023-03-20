The Coop is a 21st-Century take on the humble chicken coop

You might think that the ol' wood-and-wire chicken coop is one thing that's ineligible for a high-tech makeover. The designers of a camera- and alarm-equipped chicken home known as The Coop, however, would be inclined to disagree.

Manufactured by Austin, Texas-based startup Coop, the setup is designed for use by regular folks who keep up to six chickens in their backyard. It consists of a shelter known as the Roost, along with a detachable fenced outdoor area called the Run.

The weatherproof Roost is made of double-walled recyclable plastic, with the air gap between those walls providing insulation on cold nights. An integrated ambient light sensor automatically opens the shelter's door in the morning when the sun rises, then closes it again when the sun sets in the evening … keeping predators out.

The Coop is designed to house up to six chickens Coop

Users can additionally keep an eye on their chickens from anywhere with internet access via an app and two HD night-vision cameras – one in the Roost and one in the Run. If a predator is spotted trying to get into either area, the user remotely triggers an SOS mode which illuminates both camera lights, closes the Roost's door (if it's open), and plays back the sound of a dog barking via integrated speakers.

Even if the user isn't constantly checking in via the app, it will still notify them if any movements are detected outside the Roost or Run. The app can also be used to manually open and close the door, if any stragglers are left outside in the evening.

Hens lay their eggs in a nesting box that can be unlocked and pulled out from the outside, allowing users to retrieve the eggs without too much fuss. The floor of the Roost is covered in a compostable compressed-pulp litter tray, which can be quickly removed and replaced by opening up one wall of the Roost.

The Coop is currently available within the US for preorder, temporarily priced at US$1,995 – the planned retail price is $2,495. Buyers will also require a $19.99 monthly membership for online camera access and litter trays (12 per year). First orders should ship this spring and summer.

