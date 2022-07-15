Wordle comes to life as a $20 multiplayer board game

Wordle is set to make its way into the real world and onto kitchen tables, with owner The New York Times today announcing plans for a physical version of the incredibly popular digital game. The publisher is teaming up with Hasbro to bring Worldle to life as a board game that will retain the fundamentals of original version with some fun party-oriented elements thrown in.

Created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle and launched online in October 2021, Wordle quickly exploded in popularity and intrigued millions every day with a brand new five-letter word puzzle.

The New York Times acquired Worlde earlier this year, and has now partnered with Hasbro to launch Wordle: The Party Game. Like the original, the game centers around a mystery five-letter word, but this "Secret Word" is created by a host for each round.

Players then have six guesses at the word, with physical versions of the the iconic green and yellow tiles used to indicate which letters are correct, which ones need to be relocated and which ones are wrong. Those who guess it in fewer tries score more points, with classic, fast, timed or team modes available to change up the gameplay.

Wordle: The Party Game is available for preorder from today Hasbro

"Wordle truly brought us all together and that’s what makes it so special," said Jonathan Knight, head of Games for The New York Times. "With each daily puzzle, we’re connected with friends and family through social play. At New York Times Games, we’re focused on quality crafted puzzles that everyone can experience together, which is why we’re so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle."

Wordle: The Party Game is up for pre-order now and priced at US$20, with shipping to kick off in North America in October.

Source: Hasbro