Aston Martin teases Geneva debut for all-electric Lagonda SUV concept
After turning heads at the Geneva Auto Show with its audacious Lagonda Vision Concept last year, Aston Martin is set to return with a refined version for 2019. The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will be unveiled when the show begins in March, offering a glimpse of the first model Lagonda will put into production in 2021.
Aston Martin revived the Lagonda name in 2008 looking to develop a new breed of luxury cars, one which pays very real attention to electrification and autonomous driving technologies. Last year it wowed crowds at Geneva with a lengthy limousine-like electric sedan and flagged its luxury zero-emission vehicle ambitions.
This year, Geneva will play host to another Lagonda vehicle, the all-electric All-Terrain Concept, which will be on show alongside better known Aston Martin sports cars, the Vantage, the DB11 AMR and DBS Superleggera.
"The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept offers explicit clues regarding what will be the first Lagonda model to enter production, and further demonstrates how Lagonda's zero emission powertrain enables us to create spectacular cars that will radically redefine their sectors of the market," says Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO.
There's little else to go on at the moment, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more details when Geneva kicks off on March 5.
Source: Aston Martin
