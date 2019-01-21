To create the plutonium isotope, ORNL takes neptunium-237 (NP-237), converts it to neptunium oxide, mixes it with aluminum, and presses it into dense pellets. These are then passed through the laboratory's High Flux Isotope Reactor where the radiation turns the NP-237 into NP-238, which decays into PU-238. The plutonium is then chemically processed to purify it and converted into fuel pellets.